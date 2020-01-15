Indore: Doctors and staff abstain work in District Hospital, demand safety

Indore: Doctors and staff of District Hospital struck work for few hours on Wednesday as they staged demonstration to protest incidents of violence against staff and doctors. The staff and doctors threatened that they will go on indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

The demonstration was organised under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers Association and Madhya Pradesh Health Employees Association, Indore.

“Incidents of violence against doctors and staff are increasing and the government has failed in providing security to us. On Monday night, drunkard family members of a patient thrashed the duty doctor even when he was providing treatment,” Association president Dr Hemant Dwivedi said.

He added that a police kiosk is located in the hospital campus but cops are not available there all the time. “We cannot work in fear. Government and administration should take immediate steps to provide us security and should also register case against accused under Doctors Protection Act,” Employees Association president Shekhar Joshi said.