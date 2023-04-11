Indore: Dr Rachna Parmar wins Mrs India, 2023 title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr. Rachna Parmar, an expert in child psychology and alternative medicine, has won the title of Mrs India in 'All India Miss, Mrs. and Mr. India 2023' competition organised by Zeal Entertainment and Blooming Icons Academy.

Dr Parmar represented MP during the audition and emerged victorious, leaving behind participants from more than 15 states in different categories. The competition was held in Bhilai and witnessed the presence of many eminent personalities from the fashion industry, including Aditi Govitrikar and Pradeep Pali as jury members.

Dr Parmar, who is also a Certified Career Analyst, Graphotherapist, Certified in Counseling Psychology and Numerology, Vastu, Tarot, and an Internet Media Influencer with thousands of followers on her Instagram page, expressed her excitement and gratitude after winning the crown. She said, "When the dreams are big, the courage also increases. This is how I boosted my spirits to become Mrs. India. The biggest challenge for me was finding time for the competition, as I am juggling a lot of work. But when it comes to dreams, time comes to fulfill them."

Dr Parmar also shared her journey of participating in the competition for the second time, after being eliminated in the last round in her first attempt. She faced many difficulties, including dancing solo on three songs, which she had never done before.

However, she prepared well and emerged victorious. Her aim now is to bring peace to people's lives and organize workshops for the same.