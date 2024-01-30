Indore: Docs Blame Weather For Surge In Seasonal Diseases

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With frequent fluctuation in weather, cases of seasonal diseases including fever, cough, cold and flu are increasing swiftly. Concerned over the same, the health department issued an advisory against pneumonia and other diseases and asked people to remain cautious.

With frequent changes in climatic conditions, the city witnessed a rise in various seasonal diseases including viral infections, cough, cold and viral pneumonia.

In the last few days, most city hospitals recorded a marked rise in the number of patients with these problems.

According to physician Dr Mahendra Jha, at least one member from each family in the city has been suffering from seasonal diseases. These diseases are contagious and affect normal life.

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that footfall in the OPD of the hospital has been increasing for the last couple of days.

‘At least 3500 patients are coming to the OPD, which generally treats 2800-3100 patients on other days. Out of these patients, around 60 per cent have been suffering from various seasonal diseases,’ Dr Thakur said.

MY Hospital doctors said that the number of patients would increase in the coming days as these diseases are communicable and infectious.

Meanwhile, district immunisation officer and paediatrician Dr Tarun Gupta appealed to parents to take extra care of their wards in frequently fickle weather conditions.

Day temp ‘see-saws’ with 3-degree plunge

Fluctuation in city’s temperature continued on Monday as the day temperature dropped three degrees Celsius from the temperature recorded on Sunday. On the other hand, the night temperature increased by one degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the drop in temperature is due to a change in wind pattern as the wind began to blow from south westerly to north westerly direction.

The temperature remained above 29 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday but again dropped by three degrees Celsius to 26 degrees on Monday.

Moreover, officials of the meteorological department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week as temperature may rise again after January 31 but no major change would be recorded in night temperature.

The sky remained partially cloudy and wind speed was recorded around 6 kilometres per hour turning the day,’ the Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal. However, the night temperature remained above normal by two degrees Celsius and was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Three western disturbances are likely to affect north-west India during the next one week in quick succession. Under the influence of these systems, a rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature is very likely over many parts of north-west and central India during the next four days.