Indore: Div comm inspects ongoing work at biogas plant

Indore

South Asia’s and country’s first bio-CNG plant under construction at trenching ground will soon become operational. On Thursday, it was inspected by the divisional commissioner and municipal administrator Pawan Sharma and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal to ensure that work gets completed on time and Indore can add one more feather in its hat.

During the inspection, Sharma took details about the ongoing construction work of the project and saw the demo of the plant.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that this plant will work on an automatic system. 500 TPD Municipal Solid Waste Processing Plant is being developed by Indore Municipal Corporation and IL&FS at a cost of about Rs 150 crores. Rs 2.50 crore will be given annually to the Corporation by the company producing biogas in the plant.

She added that this plant will produce about 18,000 kg of bio-CNG gas per day, out of which 9000 kg will be given to the corporation at a rate of Rs 5 less than the market rate. The gas will be used in city buses.

Along with this, 100 tonnes of good quality city compost will also be produced daily from the biogas plant, which will be sold to farmers.

Divisional commissioner Dr Sharma expressed satisfaction over the ongoing works of the biogas Plant and instructions were also given to complete the work within the time limit.

Attachments area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:34 AM IST