Indore: District Administration, cops, IMC & others to launch ‘Anti-Mafia 2.0’ drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the district administration, police, IMC, excise department and food and drug administration have geared up to launch an ‘Anti-Mafia 2.0’ drive.

Collector Manish Singh and DIG Manish Kapuria have said that, under the drive, effective action will be ensured against the mafia by all departments concerned, including imposition of NSA and lodging of FIRs. No mafia will be left untouched.

As per the planning, the land, ration, mining, liquor and chit fund mafia will be the main targets.

To give renewed impetus to the drive against the mafia and to make the action effective, collector Singh held a joint meeting of officers of the administration, police, IMC and related departments at his office on Wednesday.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, DIG Manish Kapuria, SP Mahesh Chandra Jain and Ashutosh Bagri, all additional collectors, SDMs, CSPs and officers of the departments concerned were present at the meeting.

Collector Singh instructed the officials that the arrested mafia should not be released under any circumstances. During the drive, action will also be taken against officers and employees who are negligent in discharge of their duties and guilty of misusing their rights.

Food mafia and LPG agencies

During the drive, a large number of samples of food items will be taken. The collector said the right of sampling is being given to the staff of the food department. The activities of the gas agencies will also be targeted. Singh said action should be taken against ration mafia and adulterers too. It should also be ensured that bio-diesel was not sold without licence, besides keeping an eye on petrol pumps.

Mining mafia

Strict action will be taken against those doing illegal mining, transportation and storage and overloading of minerals. The collector asked officials to keep an eye open for fake royalties too. NSA action will be taken against those doing illegal mining. Action will be taken to confiscate the vehicles used in illegal transportation of minerals.

Land Mafia

Collector Singh directed that action against the land mafia should be speeded up. Illegal colonies should be identified and action should be taken against those who are developing illegal colonies. Action should also be taken against those who build colonies and encroachments on government land. Action will also be taken to remove encroachment on government land and cases will be registered against the encroachers.

Liquor mafia

Illegal sale, transportation and storage of liquor will be strictly prohibited under the drive. Singh instructed that action should be taken against dhabas where liquor is sold and action should be taken to remove them.

Chit-fund mafia

Action would also be taken against chit fund mafia, said Singh. Arrested goons will not be released under any circumstances. Singh directed that illegal constructions and houses should be demolished.

Zero tolerance, says DIG

‘Everyone should make efforts so that no kind of mafia can flourish in the state. Crimes will be strictly curbed. Real-time action will be taken and timely investigations will be done. A zero tolerance policy will be adopted’ said DIG Manish Kapuria.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:27 PM IST