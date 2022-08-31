Indore: Direct Jodhpur flight to resume on September 8

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for passengers travelling from the city to Jodhpur, the historic city of Rajasthan. IndiGo, a leading airline, is going to restart its direct flight for Jodhpur from September 8. The airline had stopped the operation of this flight on March 27 this year following a drop in passenger traffic.

However, IndiGo has announced that it will restart the daily flights. The airline has started bookings for the flight, as well, just after the announcement. TK Jose, chairman of the MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) said the flight would be operated both ways daily between the city and Jodhpur.

Currently, the airline has opened ticket bookings till October 29 owing to the currently applicable summer schedule. However, the airline is planning to continue it further even in the winter schedule. The passengers travelling between the city and Jodhpur will benefit a lot from this.

At present, flights are being operated for the two cities of Rajasthan, Jaipur and Kishangarh, from the city. IndiGo is operating a daily flight for Jaipur, while the flight for Kishangarh is being operated by Star Air. In this sense, the flight for Jodhpur will be the third one to Rajasthan.

Fares Rs 3,600 and Rs 3,400

Jose said the flight will depart daily from the city at 10.45 am from September 8 and reach Jodhpur at 12.15 pm. On its return journey, it will depart from Jodhpur at 4.50 pm and reach the city at 6.25 pm. The flight will be operated on a 72-seater ATR aircraft. While the starting fare from the city to Jodhpur is Rs 3,600, that from Jodhpur to the city is Rs 3,400.