Indore: Direct Indore-Jammu flight rolled out, city to get air connectivity with Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that, under the summer schedule, the city will get air connectivity with Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam (also known as Vizag), too, in the days to come. Meanwhile, a direct flight between the city and Jammu rolled out on Monday.

Scindia made the above announcement while inaugurating virtually from New Delhi an Indore-Jammu flight service on Monday. Union minister Jitendra Singh and Union minister of state VK Singh were also present along with Scindia. A parallel programme was also organised at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, where minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and Jaipal Singh Chawda were present.

Scindia said that, today, it is a matter of joy that the city has been connected to many others. He said that the city was going to get connected with three more cities under the summer schedule. Along with Jammu, now Visakhapatnam and Chandigarh are also going to be connected with the city. He said that the facilities at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport were continuously expanding. After the International Cargo Terminal, now, a Domestic Cargo Terminal is also going to be built there. Three new aerobridges are also being constructed at the airport. Approval has also been given to build a state hangar at the old terminal here. Union ministers Jitendra Singh and VK Singh also addressed from New Delhi.

‘Increase frequency of Dubai flight’

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said the city of Maa Ahilya was going to get connected with the city of Maa Vaishno Devi today. He urged Scindia to increase the frequency of the Dubai flight to three days a week from once a week. He also demanded that flights from the city to Tirupati and Dehradun be started. International flights to Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia and Bangkok also should be started so that international tourism could be promoted, he said.

Atmosphere of airports is changing

MP Shankar Lalwani said the residents of the city were happy with the start of the flight service for Jammu. With its launch, tourists would now find it convenient to go to Jammu and Kashmir. Lalwani, while thanking Scindia, said that, under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, a different atmosphere is being seen in different airports of the country.

Flight schedule for Jammu

IndiGo has informed that the Jammu flight will operate four times a week. The flight will depart from the city at 10.10 am and land in Jammu at 12.05 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The return flight will depart from Jammu at 12.35 pm and land in the city at 2.45 pm on these four days.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:13 AM IST