Indore: Dhaba from where illicit liquor was recovered razed

Mhow(fpns) In a campaign against liquor mafia, the local administration of Mhow razed a roadside dhaba near Manpur on Friday. The action was taken after a large quantity of country liquor made from Mahua fruit was recovered from there.

Manpur police said that Golden Mewat dhaba situated just before Ganesh ghat near Manpur was razed by the revenue officials on Friday afternoon. The owner of the dhaba Gajra Waskel who is also the sarpanch of Kuwali panchayat had been preparing the illicit liquor from mahua fruits for a long time. The liquor seized was not fit for human consumption, following which a case under section 34(2) of MP Excise Act was registered against him and two others.