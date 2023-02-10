Indore: Development work of Rs 97 crore inaugurated in Vikas Yatras

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatras that are being taken out Assembly segment wise continued on the fourth day on Thursday. During these yatras, eligible beneficiaries are being given benefit of various schemes and bhoomi pujan of various development works are also being done.

Officials said that during the course of the four days, bhoomi pujan of 226 different development works worth Rs 75 cr were done and 360 development works costing Rs 97.36 cr were inaugurated.

Citizens submitted 1228 applications during the yatras in the district. Out of these, 1043 applications were accepted and problems resolved. Time limit has been fixed for disposal of remaining applications. This yatra will reach 599 villages of 9 assembly constituencies in the district and a total of 205 wards of all the 8 municipal councils including Indore Municipal Corporation. The yatra will end on February 25.

