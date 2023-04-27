Indore Development Authority top brass inspects Scheme No 97 Part-4 & 97 Part-2 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A thorough inspection of the land (area about 86 hectares) included in Scheme No 97 Part-4 and 97 Part-2 was done on Wednesday by the top officials of the Indore Development Authority. Recently the Supreme Court had given a verdict in favour of IDA regarding these schemes.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda said that the survey work of these lands of the scheme has already been done. Instructions have been given to start the development work soon after revising the plan maps on these lands.

IDA officials said that now overall development of the entire area will be possible. With the development of the scheme, more number of different categories of houses will be available and the authority will be able to develop schools, gardens and other facilities along with housing in the western region.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar directed for development under a time-bound programme.

After a Supreme Court order in its favour, the IDA last month started demarcating 210 acres of land worth thousands of crores situated along the AB Road and Ring Road.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said it was an important victory for the IDA as they had lost in the High Court and the SC verdict overturned the HC order while disposing of a clutch of 34 petitions filed by private claimants.

The money generated from the sale of these projects would be used for infrastructure projects in the city, Ahirwar added. IDA officials said these lands are adjacent to AB Road and Ring Road and are fully developed with excellent connectivity and are therefore very valuable.

IDA chairman Chawda said IDA also plans to increase green coverage through City Forest projects. “We will develop the City Forest in 30 to 40 acres of land, and it will go a long way in fighting pollution in the city,” he said.

THE CASE

The landowners had filed petitions in the High Court to take advantage of Section 24 (2) of the new Land Acquisition Act and the High Court had given a decision in favour of the landowners, which was then challenged in the Supreme Court by the Authority. On which the Supreme Court, while disposing of 34 petitions together, overturned the High Court decision and gave a decision in favour of the IDA.