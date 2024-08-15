Indore Development Authority To Spend ₹2.5 Crore To Renovate City's 450-Year-Old Tulsidas Ram Temple | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The development projects of Indore Development Authority being carried out in the city were reviewed by Divisional Commissioner cum IDA Chairman Deepak Singh on Thursday.

During the meeting, IDA officials proposed the idea of constructing Lord Ram's Temple in Khajuri Bazar area, before the commissioner.

Tulsidas Ram Mandir is 450 years old

The Commissioner mainly discussed the residential cum commercial buildings to be built by the Authority in Scheme No. 103, along with the renovation of the 450-year-old Ram Temple located in Khajuri Bazaar.

IDA chief executive officer RP Ahirwar gave detailed information of all the proposed schemes to the Divisional Commissioner.

Rising demand for high quality housing in the city

Singh said that in view of the demand for high quality housing in the city, the IDA have to construct a commercial and residential multi-storey building, in which residential flats of 3 to 5 BHK will be built.

Ahirwar said that this building to be built in the Authority's Scheme No. 136 (CMR 4) will consist of 15 floors, the ground floor of which is reserved for commercial activities.

Ahirwar also said that the Authority will renovate the 450-year-old Tulsidas Ram Mandir in Khajuri Bazar, with an amount of approximately Rs 2.5 crore.