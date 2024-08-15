 Indore: MYH Performs Over 50 Men Breast Reduction Surgeries
This condition, often seen in men aged 21 to 40, can be a significant source of distress and self-consciousness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Indore: MYH Performs Over 50 Men Breast Reduction Surgeries | Pexels (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MY Hospital has emerged as a key centre for treating gynecomastia, a condition that causes enlarged breasts in men. The hospital has successfully performed over 50 surgeries, helping men regain their confidence and improving their quality of life. This condition, often seen in men aged 21 to 40, can be a significant source of distress and self-consciousness.

The surgery is free in the government medical facility. According to doctors, MY Hospital has become a top choice for patients seeking gynecomastia surgery, attracting individuals from cities like Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

The hospital's reputation is growing, not only for its expert care but also for its comprehensive services, which include free post-surgery medications. Patients who might otherwise be unable to afford such procedures in private hospitals, where costs can run into thousands or lakhs of rupees, are now turning to MY Hospital.

Cosmetic surgery gains popularity among women

The trend of cosmetic surgery is also on the rise among women, with many opting for procedures to enhance their facial features. Young women in particular, are seeking surgeries to create dimples, which are seen as adding to an attractive smile. MY Hospital has already performed dimple surgery on about 10 women. Other popular procedures include surgeries for six-pack creation, fat reduction and modifications to nose and lips.

Success stories: Life-changing surgeries

Case 1: A young man from Gwalior, whose dream of joining the army was hindered by gynecomastia, turned to MY Hospital for surgery. The successful procedure not only made it possible for him to pursue his career but also restored his self-esteem.

Case 2: A young doctor from Bhopal, aspiring to enhance her appearance for her job, underwent a dimple surgery at MY Hospital. The results have given her the confidence she sought, leaving her feeling more beautiful than ever.

MY Hospital's range of cosmetic surgery services is drawing patients from across the state, particularly for gynecomastia surgery, which has already transformed the lives of over 50 men - Dr Sachin Verma, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon

