 Indore: Special Project Launched By MGM Medical College & Ashtang Ayurveda College To Combat Rising Breast Cancer Cases
Indore: Special Project Launched By MGM Medical College & Ashtang Ayurveda College To Combat Rising Breast Cancer Cases

The number of breast cancer patients in Indore continues to climb, with approximately 400-500 new cases reported annually at government cancer hospitals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The alarming rise in breast cancer cases among women has prompted swift action from health authorities in Indore. In response to the increasing incidence, a year-long special project has been launched to tackle the issue head-on. The project, a collaborative effort between MGM Medical College and Government Ashtang Ayurveda College, will focus on awareness, prevention, and early detection of breast cancer.

The initiative will begin with a comprehensive awareness survey targeting 1,000 women in its first phase. This survey, designed to gather vital information, will help healthcare providers reach out to women at risk. Participants will be given guidance on prevention, self-examination, screening, and available treatments.

Recent statistics showed the urgency of the initiative. In 2022, breast cancer accounted for 28.2% of all cancers diagnosed in women, with a mortality rate of 12.7%. Health officials expressed concerns regarding women remain unaware of breast cancer symptoms or fail to seek timely medical advice. This challenge is particularly acute in rural areas, where lower literacy rates and limited access to information exacerbate the issue.

Dr Akhilesh Bhargava, Principal Investigator of the project, emphasized the project's commitment to accessibility, stating, "If breast cancer is detected during the screening process, treatment will be provided in government hospitals."

The project includes a wide range of activities aimed at raising awareness and providing education on breast cancer:

-Community Outreach: Trained healthcare professionals, including doctors, paramedics, and Asha workers, will visit homes to distribute pamphlets and provide information directly to women.

-Workshops and Seminars: A series of workshops and seminars will be conducted, focusing on the importance of mammograms for women over 40, breast self-examination, and the role of lifestyle in cancer prevention.

-Cultural Engagement: The program will also feature street plays and demonstrations using silicone breast models to educate women on detecting potential symptoms.

- Ayurvedic Insights: Information on maintaining a healthy lifestyle through Ayurveda will be shared, emphasizing the benefits of traditional practices in cancer prevention.

Experts attribute this rise to factors such as obesity, hormonal imbalances, and lifestyle choices, including inadequate exercise, consumption of fast food, and non-vegetarian diets.

Common risk factors for breast cancer include a disorganized lifestyle, delayed marriage, exposure to chemical-laden food and water, and early onset of menstruation. Symptoms to watch for include changes in breast size, the presence of lumps, swelling, and pain.

