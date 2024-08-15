Indore: Free Press & Madhavbaug Initiate ’Save My Heart’ Campaign To Enhance Life-Saving Skills Among Youth | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move aimed at enhancing emergency preparedness and life-saving skills among the youth, Free Press officially launched its 'Save My Heart' campaign in collaboration with Madhavbaug, a leading name in Ayurvedic care.

The campaign seeks to equip school students in Indore with crucial knowledge and skills in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The launch event, held at Free Press, saw a gathering of doctors with the team. The campaign’s goal is to introduce and standardise CPR training in local schools, ensuring that young people are prepared to respond effectively in cardiac emergencies.

Swapnil Mandole, corporate head of Madhavbaug said, ‘These programmes will cover the fundamentals of CPR, including chest compressions and rescue breaths, along with the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).’

He added that CPR is a critical skill that can make the difference between life and death in cardiac emergencies. ‘By teaching these skills to our youth, we are not only empowering them but also creating a more prepared and resilient community,’ Mandole said.

Training sessions will be conducted by certified instructors and students will receive hands-on practice with mannequins and AED devices. The 'Save My Heart' campaign will cover more than 70 schools across Indore, followed by a special award ceremony to top 5 performers on World Heart Day, i.e. September 29 in Free Press premises.