Indore Development Authority Grants NOC For Development Along Ahilya Path | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a game-changing decision for property owners along the 15-kilometre area parallel to Ahilya Path, the Indore Development Authority (IDA) has submitted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Town and Country Planning Department for development permission and TnCP diversion. Under the Ahilya Path Scheme, the IDA has proposed the construction of a 15-km long road, implementing five development schemes around AP1, AP2, AP3, AP4, and AP5 roads.

The IDA has addressed the longstanding development issues of villages situated along Ahilya Path, where a ban on development and town and country planning permissions had been in effect. This ban has now been removed. As part of the new decision, farmers whose land has been acquired will receive up to 50% of the developed land in return. Additionally, the IDA has assured transparency in the development process, providing complete information to farmers.

The entire road construction plan covers 1,170.90 hectares of land, on which development restrictions were previously imposed. These restrictions have now been lifted. A letter has been sent by the IDA to the Joint Director of Town and Country Planning, indicating the authority's NOC for approving layouts on adjacent land as well. With this NOC, landholders can now get the layout of land adjoining the plan approved. Previously, maps for the entire area could not be passed due to the ban.

Ahilya Path Scheme Areas