 Butterfly Survey: Indore's Holkar College Students Identify 40 Species In 3 Hrs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreButterfly Survey: Indore's Holkar College Students Identify 40 Species In 3 Hrs

Butterfly Survey: Indore's Holkar College Students Identify 40 Species In 3 Hrs

The students were guided by leaders from Wild Warriors, including Ritesh Khabiya, Swapnil Phanse, Anjali Bhaskar, and Kunal Verma.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to raise awareness about environmental and wildlife conservation, the Seed Technology Department of Government Holkar Science College, in collaboration with the Wild Warriors organization, conducted the 3rd Butterfly Survey on the college’s 34-acre campus. '

Thirty students, selected from nearly 300 registrants, participated in the survey, which lasted three hours and resulted in the identification of 40 different butterfly species. Participants, divided into four teams, scoured the campus and spotted species such as the Psyche, Common Jezebel, Common Rose, Tailed Jay, Blue Tiger, Peacock Pansy, and Grey Pansy. The students were guided by leaders from Wild Warriors, including Ritesh Khabiya, Swapnil Phanse, Anjali Bhaskar, and Kunal Verma.

Read Also
Indore: Lal Bangla Residents Protest Unannounced Power Cuts
article-image

Principal Dr Suresh Silawat praised the enthusiasm of the students, stating, “The future of environmental and wildlife protection lies with young people like you. Your passion for this cause assures me that you will take on this responsibility well." The event concluded with a ceremony where Sandeep Gautam, SDO of the Forest Department, addressed the students on the importance of wildlife.

He also presented certificates to the participants. Seed Technology Department head Dr Preeti Chaturvedi commended the students' active participation and encouraged them to continue contributing to environmental conservation efforts. Prof Dharmendra Jat, the coordinator of the event, explained the survey’s objectives at the outset, ensuring all participants understood the significance of the activity.

FPJ Shorts
Discord Gaming App And Terror Threat: 14-Year-Old's Obsession Fuels Mumbai Terror Threat
Discord Gaming App And Terror Threat: 14-Year-Old's Obsession Fuels Mumbai Terror Threat
Mumbai: Over 100 Idle Wet-Leased Buses Pile Up At Anik Depot Amid Growing Commuter Frustration
Mumbai: Over 100 Idle Wet-Leased Buses Pile Up At Anik Depot Amid Growing Commuter Frustration
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Hold 'Maha Job' Fair On Oct 5 In Vile Parle
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Hold 'Maha Job' Fair On Oct 5 In Vile Parle
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Workers Oppose Harshvardhan Patil’s Candidacy, Urge Sharad Pawar To Field Party Loyalists For Indapur Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Workers Oppose Harshvardhan Patil’s Candidacy, Urge Sharad Pawar To Field Party Loyalists For Indapur Seat

First-time participant Diksha Soni shared her experience, saying, "It was an eye-opening day for me. I learned so many fascinating things about butterflies, like their life cycle stages and how the eye-like patterns on their wings help them avoid predators." Faculty members Prof Ashok Jat, Prof Govind Jat, Prof Pooja Kshirsagar, and Kanhaiya Sanodia also joined the survey, reinforcing the college’s commitment to environmental education.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Butterfly Survey: Indore's Holkar College Students Identify 40 Species In 3 Hrs

Butterfly Survey: Indore's Holkar College Students Identify 40 Species In 3 Hrs

Indore: Lal Bangla Residents Protest Unannounced Power Cuts

Indore: Lal Bangla Residents Protest Unannounced Power Cuts

MP: Woman Dies After Giving Birth; Mother-In-Law Protests, Alleges Doctors' Negligence As Her Health...

MP: Woman Dies After Giving Birth; Mother-In-Law Protests, Alleges Doctors' Negligence As Her Health...

BJP Leader Criticised For Allegedly Contaminating Mahakal Temple Prasad In Ujjain; Apologises After...

BJP Leader Criticised For Allegedly Contaminating Mahakal Temple Prasad In Ujjain; Apologises After...

MP September 29 Weather Updates: Monsoon In Its Final Stage; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal,...

MP September 29 Weather Updates: Monsoon In Its Final Stage; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal,...