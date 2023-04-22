 Indore: Develop industrial clusters on proposed mega ring road, says president of AIMP Yogesh Mehta
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The industrialists of the city under the aegis of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), have suggested to the Indore Development Authority (IDA) that industrial clusters should be developed along the proposed mega ring road. 

The suggestion was made during pre-budget meeting held with the chairman of IDA Jaipal Singh Chawda at the IDA building on Friday. 

Yogesh Mehta, president of AIMP, while welcoming the IDA’s initiative, suggested that product-based clusters should be developed on the proposed mega ring road, which is being developed by the IDA. 

Mehta said that small-scale industries should be developed as it would generate employment. He proposed a big convention centre, clusters for various products like furniture, home furnishing, readymade park etc. on the lines of New Siyaganj, should be developed.

Mehta also suggested that necessary development work etc. should be done by the authority under non-plan items in the outer areas of the IMC limits. He also suggested that Lok Adalats should be held for disposal of pending cases in the IDA and also demanded permission to divide large industrial and commercial plots allotted by the IDA into smaller ones as per the requirement.

In the meeting, the office-bearers of other organisations who have industrial and business units in different areas like Nemawar Road, Rau-Rangwasa Dhar Road and also gave their suggestions. 

Tarun Vyas, secretary of AIMP, talked about the development work of roads in the Industrial Area, Lasudia area and SR Compound. 

