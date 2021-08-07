Indore: ​Despite corona, rise in air passengers as city flying high

Indore

The second wave of corona has apparently not affected the economy of the region if air travel in considered is a parameter. During the corona second wave, 1, 72,734 more passengers used the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, if one compares it to the figures of July 2020.



As per the data, in April 2020 passenger movement (arrival and departure) from the airport was just 18, whereas in April this year 70,119 passenger movement was recorded. In July last year the passenger movement was 24,569, while this year (same month) the figure stood at 89,949. The important thing to note is that last year the movement was almost one sided, that is the number of arriving passengers were more - who were coming from abroad either directly or via New Delhi or Mumbai under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

As far as the movement of scheduled commercial flights operated this year from April to July year is concern they are also higher than the last year.

Ullas Nair, Member of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) says, "In my view this figure is higher than last year, as last year's lockdown was much more strict, thus the movement of scheduled commercial flights was nil from the airport. In April this year the flight movement was higher (1042) but dropped in May (348) and June (398), but it bounced back in July (788).

