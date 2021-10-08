Indore: Dengue scare as 16 more fall prey​ and demand for ​blood ​platelet doubles in one month

​​

With the continuous increase in dengue cases in the city, demand for platelet units has doubled in the last month. Moreover, nearby districts of Indore too are facing a shortage and patients are coming to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital’s Model Blood Bank for getting the life-saving blood component.

According to HoD of Blood Transfusion department of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College​, ​Dr Ashok Yadav, with an increasing number of dengue cases, demand for platelets has doubled when compared to normal days.

“Demand for platelets not only increased in Indore but also in nearby areas as we are providing units to patients of other areas as well. In the last one month, we have provided over 500 unit platelets to the patients in Mhow, Ratlam, and Mandsaur,” Dr Yadav said.

A large number of patients from other districts are being admitted to MY Hospital as they can get platelet units easily​ here.

Informing about the number ​of ​platelets provided by the blood bank every day, he said about 20 platelet units are being given to private hospitals while over 40 units are being used for the admitted patients in MY Hospital.

“Units given to private hospitals are mainly used for dengue patients while about 40 per cent of units provided in MY Hospital are for dengue patients while rest are for patients suffering from other diseases including cancer,” the HoD said.

The blood bank is performing over 5-10 single donor platelets apheresis every day to meet the demand and to cope with the less shelf life of the same.

//16 more patients fall​ prey, total 550​\\​

As many as 16 more patients found dengue positive on Thursday with a total number of patients reaching 550, so far. Out of 16 patients, 13 are males while 3 are female​s​.

