Indore dengue scare: 16 more positive; health dept claims four patients admitted, MY Hospital says 20

Indore: The dengue patients’ report released by Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has exposed the anomalies in reporting dengue figure by the health department as the hospital administration claimed that 20 patients were admitted to the hospital, while the health department record shows only four across the district.

According to superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, 20 patients of dengue are admitted to the hospital, including 13 adults and seven children, while the health department’s report stated that there were only 18 active cases in the city, out of which only 4 were admitted to the hospital.

“We received reports of 16 positive patients on Thursday with the total number of patients reaching 344. We only count patients who have tested positive in the McElisa test,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said. He also accepted that they count the patients tested Elisa positive in private labs but the report released by him tells a different tale. “We count all the patients tested positive in the Elisa test. However, there are different methods of testing in Elisa, as well. We also send samples to MGM Medical College for confirmation and rely on the samples positive in their report,” Dr Patel said.

Hospitals are filling fast with dengue patients as almost each big hospital in the city has over 20 patients admitted.

Testing for dengue larvae in city. | FPJ

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:11 PM IST