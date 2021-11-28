Indore: Dengue cases cross 1,100 mark, 300 found in November

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was a little relief from the swiftly increasing number of cases of the deadly vector-borne dengue as only 6 more people fell prey to the disease on Saturday. Dengue cases crossed the 1,100 (total 1,104) mark and as many as 300 cases have been found in this month, so far.

“As many as 6 cases were reported on Saturday, including three men and three women. At present, over 1,100 cases have been found positive in the city and only one death has been reported, so far,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said. He added that only one death had been reported in the district due to the vector-borne disease. There are 11 active cases and 6 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city.

Out of the total number of dengue cases in the city, 678 were men, while 426 were women.

“As many as 280 children have fallen prey to the disease, so far, including 89 children found positive in November,” Dr Patel said.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:54 AM IST