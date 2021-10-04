Indore: ​Delhi, Bengaluru flights cancelled

Indore



Two flights, one to Delhi and the other to Bengaluru, were cancelled on Monday at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, causing immense problems to passengers.

In the morning Vistara Airlines flight to Delhi (7.55 am) was cancelled. The plane was supposed to come from Delhi and then return back to Delhi. The airlines gave the option to the passengers to shift to another flight (UK-914) or rebook or take a refund.

However, many passengers were angry at the cancellation, more so because they alleged that they received information about the cancellation only after reaching the airport and had the airlines informed them earlier, it would have saved them the trip to the airport. There was hot-talk between the passengers and Vistara officials.

In the afternoon, IndiGo Airlines also cancelled its flight (6E-6657) from Bangalore to Indore. The flight was supposed to reach Indore at 2.50 pm and then go back to Bengaluru at 3.20 pm.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:42 PM IST