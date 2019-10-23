Indore: Decomposed body of newly-wed couple found in rented room

Indore: A newly married couple committed suicide by hanging themselves on a single noose in a rented accommodation in Banganga area. The decomposed bodies were recovered by the police on Wednesday night. It was believed that they took the extreme step three days back. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

CSP (Pardeshipura) Nihit Upadhyay said incident took place in Bhagirathpura. After foul smell emanated, the residents of the area informed the police. The police broke door of the room. The couple was found hanging on a single noose. The deceased have been identified as Omprakash (25), a resident of Pithampur and his wife Roshni (23).

Police said the couple was well dressed up so it was believed that they committed suicide on Karwa Chauth or on any such occasion. Their family members have been contacted by the police.

Sources claimed that Omprakash was employed in a medical shop. Further investigation is underway.