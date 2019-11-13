Indore: DCI serves notices to Index Dental College, Modern Dental College

Indore: State’s three dental colleges including two from city may face the music for not giving information of anti-ragging activities as per the directions of Dental Council of India.

Dental Council of India (DCI) has served a notice to Indore’s Modern Dental College and Research Centre, Index Institute of Dental Sciences, and People’s Dental Academy of Bhopal stating that they are liable for penalty under Section 11.4 of DCI Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Dental College, 2009.

The Council has also mentioned in the orders that they have sent several reminders in this regard but the colleges did not act. DCI had directed colleges to conduct seminar, workshop or conference of anti-ragging committee members and students this month.

The colleges were also directed to send CD and photographs of seminars to Dental Council of India along with the list of participants. In addition, dental colleges were also told to invite a member of DCI from state or neighbouring state for periodic training of members of anti-ragging cells /committees /squads.

When contacted, Index Institute of Dental Sciences dean Dr Priyank Banthia said required information has already been uploaded on the website of dental education’s apex body. “We have uploaded all the necessary information and conducting anti-ragging activities. It is a regular notice,” he said. Officials of Modern Dental College couldn’t be contacted.

DCI norm: Sub regulation 9.1.8 of Dental Council of India states: “At the commencement of academic session, the head of institution shall convene and address meeting of functionaries/agencies, like hostel wardens, representatives of students, parents/guardians, faculty, district administration including police to discuss measures to be taken to prevent ragging in institution and steps to be taken to identify offenders and punish them suitably.”