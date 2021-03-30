Indore

The ambitious project of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration to provide ​Day​care facility to COVID patients for getting lifesaving ​R​emdesivir injection couldn’t start on Tuesday due to ​​last-minute changes in planning.

Earlier, the hospital had decided to start the Daycare Centre in the New TB and Chest Ward of the hospital but changed the plan just before starting the centre and decided to prepare separate wards for it in Superspeciality Hospital and MTH.

Divisional ​c​ommissioner Dr Pawan Sharma had also taken a meeting in this regard and decided to start the centres from Wednesday.

It would be the first of its kind facility in the city in which patients ​wouldn't need to get admitted for getting the injection​s​.

According to ​superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, ​only patients with mild to moderate symptoms can get the life saving ‘Remdesivir’ in ​D​ay ​C​are facility.​

“The facility will help in decreasing the burden of hospitals as patients with minimum requirement of hospitali​s​ation can be ​treated and they can go ​back to home isolation. Over 20 per​ ​cent beds would be vacated ​ once the Daycare is started,” Dr Thakur said.

He also added that the patients with over 20 per​ ​cent of lung involvement require the drug which is ​a ​proven lifesaver in the COVID crisis. Many patients only get admitted to the hospitals to get the drug for five-six days. Hospital​s​ will also provide CT scan and blood testing​ facilities to the patients to know about the severity level of their disease.

“Decision of starting the ​centre in COVID hospitals will reduce the efforts of shifting the patient from hospital to Chest Ward,” he added.

Vaccination centres in every ward​

The ​divisional ​commissioner also informed that they will start vaccination ​centres in every ward of the city to intensify the vaccination drive. Patients from above 45 years would get vaccinated from April 1 and the health department will increase the facilities.

Dr Sharma informed that they are also giving permission to run mobile vaccination units to the private hospitals so that they can reach the townships and societies to inoculate people.

Vaccination bulletin

Total number of session sites 93

Total vaccinated health care workers (first dose) 214

Total vaccinated health care workers (second dose) 64

Total vaccinated frontline workers (first dose) 44

Total vaccinated frontline workers (second dose) 12

Total vaccinated 45 to 60 years (first dose) 876

Total vaccinated 45 to 60 years (second dose) 2

Total vaccinated 60+ (first dose) 1464

Total vaccinated 60+ (second dose) 106

Total vaccinated on Tuesday 2782