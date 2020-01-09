Indore: Day temp drops nine degrees Celsius from normal

Indore: Cold conditions intensified on Thursday as the icy winds reeled the city and turned the day into a ‘Severe Cold Day’ again. The maximum temperature dropped by nine degrees Celsius from the normal temperature and six degrees Celsius less than what was recorded on Wednesday. The last 'Severe Cold Day' this season was recorded on December 16. It is known as ‘Severe Cold Day’ when the normal temperature drops more than six degree Celsius.

The Meteorological department officials said that the drop in temperature is due to the change in wind pattern due to which the temperature dropped by 9 degrees Celsius is last two days.

Similarly, the night temperature too dropped by six degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Wednesday.

Cold waves were blowing in the city since Wednesday night and continued throughout the day on Thursday. The sky remained clear and the sun shone throughout the day but it couldn’t make any difference due to the cold waves reeling the city.

Due to chilly winds, people remained confined to their homes and offices throughout the day.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, which was nine degrees Celsius below the normal, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below the normal temperature.

Due to chilly weather, the roads wore a deserted look in afternoon and evening.

“Change in weather conditions is due to western disturbance which had hit the Himalayas, a few days ago. Temperatures would fall and fog will be back as soon as the western disturbance fizzles out,” officials said.

Temperature in nearby districts

City Temperature (in degrees Celsius)