Indore: DAVV team inspects security arrangements at BM College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya inspected security arrangements at BM College, which has previously been denied affiliation over poor security grounds.

The team comprises DCDC Rajeev Dikshit, Prof Chandan Gupta, Prof Deepak Mehta and Prof Narmata Sharma.

Another college of the same group is BM College of Nursing ad-hoc national limelight as an ex-student had burnt principal Vimukta Sharma alive over a delay in the issuance of marksheet. Moved by the incident, DAVV has linked its affiliation to security on college campuses. Around a month back, the university inspected BM College for renewal of affiliation to BA BCom BSc and MBA courses. After the inspection, the affiliation was denied to the college as the security arrangements were not found adequate on the campus.

The college was given time to beef up security on the campus. After a month, the university revisited the college and inspected it.

It was found that the college has installed 6 CCTVs and deployed 11 guards on the campus. The college authorities told the visiting team that it is also constructing a boundary wall around the campus.

