Indore: DAVV keeps fingers crossed as NAAC team arrives for inspection

Indore: The leading state university in Madhya Pradesh, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is keeping its fingers crossed as an eight-member peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) arrived on Wednesday for assessing the university’s standards.

The three-day assessment process will begin with presentation by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra, which runs from a portion of EMRC building, on Thursday.

The eight-member team will then divide themselves in sub-teams and conduct inspection at different teaching departments of the university.

DAVV, which was awarded Grade A accreditation with 3.09 score in 20014 is expecting a higher grade this time.

“In 2014, Grade A accreditation was top grade. In 2016, the NAAC revised the grading system. Now Grade A++ is top grade,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta.

He stated that the university is hopeful of getting top grade from DAVV.

The hopes of DAVV are linked to many factors including advanced teaching, quality research, transparent exam and results system, implementation of automation in many areas, innovative and best practices such as zero waste generation policy, roof-top harvesting on all buildings, shifting energy load onto solar energy.

DAVV has 29 teaching departments, which offer 195 undergraduate, post-graduate and research programmes in 16 faculties catering to more than 10,500 regular students and 1,200 students in distance mode and 290 affiliated colleges serving approximately 1.7 lakh students.

DAVV’s strong points

---- Seven UGC funded special assistance programmes

--- EMRC and School of Economics have centre of excellence status from state government

--- Eight departments has been selected for excellence status under WB project

--- Baha’I Chair, Sindhu Peeth and Ahilyabai Peeth

--- Synthetic track of international standard

----- EMRC and HRDC fully funded by UGC

----- Partial automation services like exam form submission, file tracking system

DAAV’s special 10: Though the entire teaching and non-teaching staff of DAVV will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they get top grade from NAAC, 10 teachers and officers are in the focus, which played and will play key roles during peer team’s visit.

1. Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain: Leading from the front

2. Prof Ashutosh Mishra: Will guide and provide assistance wherever needed

3. Registrar Anil Sharma: Responsible for all administrative works

4. Prof Ashok Sharma: NAAC works incharge at DAVV, his presentation crucial

5. Prof Akhilesh Singh: The strategist, he designed strategy for inspection

6. Prof BK Tripathi: Fill all the gaps with his team being on toes

7. Prof Chandan Gupta: Coordinate with media for positive reports

8. Prof Pratosh Bansal: Did all the major paper works. Will remain on toes

9. Dr LK Tripathi: Will assist vice chancellor during the inspection

10. Prajwal Khare: Got RNT Marg campus decked up. Will play vital role

NAAC Grade Chart

CGPA Letter Grade

3.51 - 4.00 A++

3.26 - 3.50 A+

3.01 - 3.25 A

2.76 - 3.00 B++

2.51 - 2.75 B+

2.01 - 2.50 B

1.51 - 2.00 C

<= 1.50 D No Accreditation

The criterion-wise differential weightages:

Parameter Points

Curricular Aspects 150

Teaching-learning & Evaluation 200

Research, Innovations & Extension 250

Infrastructure & Learning Resources 100

Student Support & Progression 100

Governance, Leadership & Management 100

Institutional Values & Best Practices 100