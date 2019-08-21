Indore: DAVV gives spl permission to soldier posted in Leh to file review form

Indore: Following his posting in Leh, an armyman pursuing BCom course at a college in Mhow could not submit review form for a subject in which he failed. However, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) granted him special permission on his return.

Exam controller Asheesh Tiwari waived off additional charge for applying late for review form. Gourav Sharma, a lower division clerk at an army office in Mhow, is a student of BCom third semester at Bherulal Patidar Government College, Mhow.

He failed in corporate account subject but was allowed to keep the term (ATKT). He appeared in ATKT exam in December and waited for results when he received a letter from headquarters that he had been transferred in Leh for six months.

In March, the university declared BCom third semester ATKT results. Sharma could not come to city for filing review form.

“I wanted to come but I did not get leave. After completion of my six-month duty period, I had to stay there as government was set to abrogate Article 370,” he told the exam controller. Of late, he returned to city, and told DAVV about his problem.

As per rules, the student can apply for review of results within 15 days of declaration of results. “We keep answer books of a subject for five months after results are announced. His answer books are still with us so he can opt for review,” Tiwari said.