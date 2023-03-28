Indore: DAVV budget passed, to earn Rs 61 crore from exam fee

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday approved Rs 378 crore budget for financial year 2023-24.

In a special budget meeting, the EC gave its approval to the budget while suggesting minute changes in some provisions.

As per information, the university has estimated to earn around Rs 61 crore from examination fees in FY 2023-24 which is around 53 per cent of the main source of income of DAVV. It will also earn around Rs 12 crore from affiliation fees from colleges.

The university is expecting to get a grant of Rs 18 crore from funding agencies and earn around Rs 5 crore from tuition fees from university teaching departments.

The university is looking forward to increasing its income this year. Though the university has not signalled increasing tuition fees of its teaching departments, it may increase affiliation fees by 5 to 10 per cent this fiscal.

Colleges to get Rs 20,000 for seminars

Accepting a proposal by EC member Mangal Mishra, the university made a provision of Rs 20,000 financial grant to colleges for conducting seminars. This amount will be given once in three years. The amount is aimed at funding the college’s seminars so that the colleges get marks for the same during assessment by National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Mishra stated that the NAAC counts marks of such seminars which are funded by a recognised external agency. If the seminars of private colleges are funded by the university, the college would get marks for the same from NAAC so the provision has been made to fund the college’s seminars or workshops, he added.

Proposal to construct shops alongside varsity boundary wall rejected

An EC member stated that some persons have illegally constructed shops on the boundary wall of the RNT Marg campus of DAVV. He stated that the university should get such shops demolished and should construct shops itself and give the same on the rent and earn money. However, the university rejected the proposal saying that its boundary walls are not meant for running shops.