Indore: DAVV admission panels formed, ex-VC Ashutosh Mishra is chairman

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has divided courses offered by its teaching departments into three categories and formed committees for admissions.

Former vice chancellor and head of School of Physics, Prof Ashutosh Mishra has been appointed chairman of all three committees which also have senior professors as coordinator.

One committee is for common entrance test (CET) through which admission in professional courses is granted. Second committee is for non-CET course in which admissions are granted through departmental level exam.

Third committee is for admission in ME, MTech and pharmacy courses.