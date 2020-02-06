Indore: DAVV admission panels formed, ex-VC Ashutosh Mishra is chairman

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has divided courses offered by its teaching departments into three categories and formed committees for admissions.
Former vice chancellor and head of School of Physics, Prof Ashutosh Mishra has been appointed chairman of all three committees which also have senior professors as coordinator.
One committee is for common entrance test (CET) through which admission in professional courses is granted. Second committee is for non-CET course in which admissions are granted through departmental level exam.
Third committee is for admission in ME, MTech and pharmacy courses.
While chairman of all three panels are Mishra, Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja has been appointed as coordinator of CET committee whereas Prof BK Tripathi, Dr Akhilesh Singh and Prof Pratosh Bansal are members.
Similarly, Prof Ashok Sharma has been appointed as coordinator of non-CET courses committee whereas Wasim Khan and A Choyal are members.
Besides, Prof Sanjeev Tokekar has been appointed as coordinator of engineering and pharmacy courses whereas Rajesh Sharma is member.
Besides, heads of teaching departments will be members in the panels.
Challenge to hold flawless CET: CET is a national level entrance exam of DAVV. For past three years, the university completely failed in holding CET sans glitches as it was conducted in online mode instead of paper-and-pencil format. Now, DAVV is likely to look towards National Testing Agency (NTA) for conduct of CET-2020. However, if anything goes wrong this time also, the university would be under pressure to return to paper-and-pencil format for the exam.
