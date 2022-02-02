Indore: Cyber expert denies molestation charge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra in which a cyber expert who was named in a molestation case denied the allegations against him and demanded an unbiased investigation into the case.

The police said that the man who had submitted the memorandum was a professor in a city college, as well as a cyber expert. He has conducted several seminars raising cyber fraud awareness among people.

According to the memorandum, a family dispute occurred between the man’s brothers-in-law to resolve which he visited their home, but his in-laws complained against him on January 13.

On January 28, the wife and minor daughter of the man’s in-laws complained to the police that they had been molested and attacked by the man on the day of the incident.

In response to the allegations, the man submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police and requested him to hold an unbiased investigation into the matter. He claimed in the memorandum that he was innocent and alleged his in-law’s wife and daughter had levelled false allegations against him over a family dispute and personal clashes.

