Indore: CUET (PG) results out; DAVV now awaits data for admission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Testing Agency, on Monday, released the results of the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate (CUET-PG) courses. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the only university from the state which had participated in CUET (PG), is now awaiting the results for admission.

“Once the results data is received, we’ll prepare a merit list of students who applied for CUET (PG) by showing interest in DAVV courses and start the admission process,” said Kanhaiya Ahuja, coordinator, admission cell at DAVV.

A total of 18 programmes, including all two-year MBA courses offered by the DAVV teaching department, are going to see admissions through CUET (PG), which was rolled out by the UGC on Thursday in the 2022-’23 session.

Around 35,000 students had applied for the exam eyeing admissions to DAVV courses. The exam was conducted from September 1 to September 12. Around 3.5 lakh students from across the country had participated in the exam. A total of 1,085 seats in the DAVV teaching department will be filled through CUET-PG.

Courses under CUET (PG)

MBA (Finance Administration), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (Human Resource), MBA (e-Commerce), MBA (Disaster Management), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (International Business), MBA (Financial Services), MBA (Business Economics), MBA (Foreign Trade), MBA (Media Management), MBA (Computer Management), MBA (Advertisement & Public Relations), MBA (Entrepreneurship), MBA (Tourism), MBA (Rural Development), MBA (Public Administration) and MA (Mass Communications and Journalism).