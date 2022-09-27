e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: CUET (PG) results out; DAVV now awaits data for admission

Indore: CUET (PG) results out; DAVV now awaits data for admission

A total of 18 programmes, including all two-year MBA courses offered by the DAVV teaching department, are going to see admissions through CUET (PG), which was rolled out by the UGC on Thursday in the 2022-’23 session.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:45 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Testing Agency, on Monday, released the results of the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate (CUET-PG) courses. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the only university from the state which had participated in CUET (PG), is now awaiting the results for admission.

“Once the results data is received, we’ll prepare a merit list of students who applied for CUET (PG) by showing interest in DAVV courses and start the admission process,” said Kanhaiya Ahuja, coordinator, admission cell at DAVV.

A total of 18 programmes, including all two-year MBA courses offered by the DAVV teaching department, are going to see admissions through CUET (PG), which was rolled out by the UGC on Thursday in the 2022-’23 session.

Around 35,000 students had applied for the exam eyeing admissions to DAVV courses. The exam was conducted from September 1 to September 12. Around 3.5 lakh students from across the country had participated in the exam. A total of 1,085 seats in the DAVV teaching department will be filled through CUET-PG.

Courses under CUET (PG)

MBA (Finance Administration), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (Human Resource), MBA (e-Commerce), MBA (Disaster Management), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (International Business), MBA (Financial Services), MBA (Business Economics), MBA (Foreign Trade), MBA (Media Management), MBA (Computer Management), MBA (Advertisement & Public Relations), MBA (Entrepreneurship), MBA (Tourism), MBA (Rural Development), MBA (Public Administration) and MA (Mass Communications and Journalism).

Read Also
Indore: Poor response to free precautionary dose; only 16% people take ‘third dose’ in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: CUET (PG) results out; DAVV now awaits data for admission

Indore: CUET (PG) results out; DAVV now awaits data for admission

Indore Municipal Corporation pension scam; High Court disposes of petition seeking prosecution nod

Indore Municipal Corporation pension scam; High Court disposes of petition seeking prosecution nod

Indore: Gang of five persons arrested for stealing Eeco car silencers

Indore: Gang of five persons arrested for stealing Eeco car silencers

Indore: Residency Area to be named after Raja Baktawar Singh

Indore: Residency Area to be named after Raja Baktawar Singh

Indore: Evening procession ‘Shobha Yatra’ by the Agrawal Samaj

Indore: Evening procession ‘Shobha Yatra’ by the Agrawal Samaj