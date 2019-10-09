Indore: CSP Parihar injured as he separates violent Banjara men

Indore: City Superintendent of Police (Central Kotwali) was injured as he intervened to separate two violent groups of people who were fighting with each other near Khajrana Square on Tuesday afternoon. He along with Khajrana CSP was on his way for duty in view of Dussehra celebrations. He was rushed to the hospital.

According to information, two groups of people from Banjara community were fighting near the road. They were attacking each other with sticks. CSPs BPS Parihar and SKS Tomar who were passing from the area stopped and tried to separate them.

The people from both the groups were also pelting stones on each other. As he intervened, a stone hit forehead of Parihar, injuring him critically. He was rushed to hospital by the policemen as his began to bleed. Eyewitnesses said CSP Parihar was injured but handled the situation as he called policemen on the spot.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said CSP Parihar and Tomar were going for the duty when they spotted people fighting on the road. Chouhan said Parihar was rushed to hospital from where he was discharged after the treatment.

Sources claimed that some policemen were rushed to spot after the incident and they used mild can charge to scatter the crowd. However, no FIR was registered by the police till the filing of the report.