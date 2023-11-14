 Indore Crowd Throng PM Modi’s Roadshow, Welcomes Him With Chants Of ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Thousands of people gathered for the roadshow.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s roadshow, on Tuesday, received a huge welcome in Indore as thousands of people cheered ‘Modi, Modi’.

Modi paid floral tributes to the statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. As Modi‘s rally passed, crowds chanted slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Traffic diversion was done in the city on roads connecting with areas from Rajwada to Airport in view of the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indore: At Least 35 Injured During 'Hingot' Festival Marked By Throwing Of Flaming Gunpowder-filled...
