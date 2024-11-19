Indore Crime Round-Up: Man, Wife, Mother Booked For Abetting Trader’s Suicide; Two Absconding Gangrape Accused Held In Agar-Malwa; Gambling Den Busted, 10 Held & More | Representational Image

Timber Trader Jumps Before Train; Man, Wife, Mother Booked For Abetting Trader’s Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, his wife and mother were booked on Monday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a timber trader. The incident happened on Saturday morning when the timber trader died by suicide by jumping in front of a train under the Banganga Bridge. The deceased was identified as Komal Singh Bais, 42, a resident of Nandanagar.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar said that before ending his life, he recorded a video accusing a former associate Manish Vishwakarma, his wife and his mother of blackmailing him. In the video, Komal alleged that Manish and his wife had recorded objectionable photos and videos of him without his knowledge when he stayed at their house.

They made him transfer a 600-square-foot plot to the associate and again demanded Rs 25 lakh under the guise of settlement. Komal further alleged that the associate also planned to file a false case through his wife. The police registered a case against the accused under section 108 of the BNS.

Two Absconding Gangrape Accused Held In Agar-Malwa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two absconding accused were arrested in Agar-Malwa in connection with an alleged gangrape of a woman in the Kanadiya area, an official said on Monday. The accused had taken shelter in Rajasthan and were evading police since committing the crime.

Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said they received a tip-off that two of the five accusedm Saleem Teli and Irfan were coming towards Indore from Jhalawar in Rajasthan to attend a marriage function. Mid-way, the police nabbed them with the help of Susner police station staff of Agar-Malwa district.

A bounty of Rs 10,000 was also announced by DCP Abhinay Vishwakarma. The accused were being interrogated for gathering information about their accomplices and the vehicle used in the crime. On September 2, the woman lodged a complaint that she was abducted and raped by Saleem Teli, Nazar, Shahzad, Saleem Bari and Irfan in June.

The accused had taken the woman to a house where they forced her to dance naked and physically tortured her. On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against the accused under sections 376, 376(2)n and 376(d) of the IPC.

Gambling Den Busted, 10 Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Kotwali police arrested 10 people for allegedly gambling in a hotel near New Loha Mandi, the police said on Monday. The officials also seized Rs 1.03 lakh from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, the police reached the hotel and arrested the accused who are traders in vegetable mandi.

The accused were identified as Govind Bhat of Lasudiya Mori, Manoj Rajak of Sarvahar Nagar, Pardesipura , Hemant Chaurasia of New Gauri Nagar, Ashish Rai of Rameshwar Dham, Mangalia, Manish Borasi of Malwa Mill, Rajesh Golkar of Shivaji Nagar, Malwa Mill, Rajendra Singh Sengar of Scheme no. 78, Rajesh Meghalaya of Sarvahaar Nagar, Pardesipura, Vinod Batham of, Nayi Jeevan Ki Phail, Malwa Mill and Sanjay Kushwaha of Subhash Nagar, Pardesipura.

Man Arrested With 30 Gram MD Drugs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has arrested a drug smuggler with 30 grams of mephedrone (MD), the police said on Monday. The police reached near Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Sadar Bazar when they spotted a suspected individual, who got afraid after seeing them.

The police searched him and found the narcotic substance in his pockets. The accused was identified as Irfan Khan of Chandan Nagar. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. A probe was underway to find out the drugs source and to whom it was to be delivered.

Man Held, 6 Kg Ganja Seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has arrested an individual with 6.21 kg ganja and seized two mobile phones along with a two-wheeler used for supplying drugs, the police said on Monday. During a night patrol, the police found him suspiciously sitting on a two-wheeler in an isolated place near Pologround.

Upon searching, the police found the narcotics substance in his possession. The accused was identified as Arvind Badnavre of Shahid Hemu Colony. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.