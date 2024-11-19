Indore: 63 Structures Coming In Way Of Road Widening Project Razed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) dismantled as many as 63 illegal constructions coming in the way of a road-widening project in Tigaria Badshah on Monday. Removal gang accompanied by heavy police and armed with bulldozers and excavators reached Tigaria Badshah in the morning and started demolition with no resistance from the affected lot.

The IMC had issued notices to the residents a week earlier instructing them to voluntarily remove unauthorised constructions. While some residents complied, others did not, prompting the corporation to take action. The illegal extensions, which ranged from 1 to 25 feet beyond the approved limits, were cleared to pave the way for widening Tigaria Badshah Road to 30 metres.

Deputy commissioner Lata Agarwal said, “The encroachments were a major hurdle in the road-widening project. We had given ample notice and also made announcements over three days to ensure residents had time to clear the premises. Most houses were vacated allowing for a smooth demolition process.”

The removal operation, which took place along Tigaria Badshah road from Scheme No 155 towards Khade Ganpati, was carried out by over 200 municipal employees and several machines. A substantial police force accompanied the removal gang to maintain law and order, though no disputes were reported. Officials, including building officer Anand Redas and removal in charge Bablu Kalyane, oversaw the process. Belongings of the residents were carefully removed and placed in order before demolishing the illegal structures.

Smooth operation with no resistance

Most residents had vacated their homes or cleared the illegal portions themselves before the removal gang reached the site for carrying out demolition, thanks to effective communication and prior notices. “We ensured proper coordination with the residents. The operation was conducted without any resistance,” said Agrawal.