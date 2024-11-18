Madhya Pradesh: Muslim Traders Evicted From Swadeshi Mela In Damoh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muslim traders have been allegedly evicted from 'Swadeshi Mela' held by Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) at the Tehsil Ground in Damoh district. SJM organisation has clarified that it is not a matter of a particular community, so it is not justified to generate controversy as the fair is meant to promote locals. Therefore, preference has been given to local traders and then to traders from within the state, while outsiders from places like Lucknow and Jammu & Kashmir have not been invited.

A fair which was meant to encourage self-employment and promote local products has not allowed outsiders, SJM added.

It has sparked a massive controversy. Muslim traders have alleged that they were evicted from the 'Swadeshi Mela' organised at the Tehsil Ground in Damoh district and were allegedly told by the organisers that "Muslims are not allowed." The traders claimed that they had booked stalls and paid participation fees. The fair began on October 14 and will continue till November 24.

Damoh district administration has assured an inquiry into the matter. The administration, however, insisted that the Swadeshi Jagran Manch "have the right to decide participation" since they organised the event.

SJM Kshetriya Sangathan Maha-Mantri (organisation general secretary) Keshav Duboliya informed Free Press, “This is not a government program but an event by Swadeshi Jagran Manch to promote local and then state. So we did not allow any outsiders as preference has been given to local traders to promote locals.”