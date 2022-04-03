Indore Crime Diary: Five arrested with drugs worth Rs 15 crores; Public protests against opening of wine store

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police on Sunday arrested five people with drugs prepared from alprazolam powder worth Rs 15 crore. Two persons were caught while they were trying to sell the drugs and three others were arrested for storing the drugs illegally in three offices in the city. The accused used to bring the raw material from UP and after making the drugs, they used to supply it to various cities of the State and Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab. The police are searching for one of their accomplices also.

According to additional DCP Prashant Choubey, a tip-off was received that two persons were seen near Sirpur Lake waiting to supply drugs to someone. The police team managed to arrest the accused from the mentioned place.

The accused named Mohammad Arif and Kartik Baghel allegedly confessed to selling the drugs to customers in different places. Police recovered 1.15 kilograms of drugs from them. The accused also revealed that they used to buy the drugs from Ajay Jadoun, Komal Sahariya and Dinesh Rathore from their office situated in the Chetak Centre on RNT Marg.

The police reached the three offices of the accused in Chetak Centre where three persons named Komal Sahariya, Ajay Jadoun and Dinesh Rathre were present. The police seized about 150 kilograms of drugs prepared from alprazolam powder, Rs 4 lakh in cash, a currency notes counting machine, masks etc from the offices.

According to additional DCP Choubey, Komal informed the police that they used to bring the raw material from Muzaffarnagar in UP. After mixing paracetamol in the powder, they prepared the drugs like brown sugar. One of their accomplices named Raghav had rented the offices in his name and he supplied the drugs to other districts. He was on the run till the filing of this report.

One of the accused used to work in a factory in Muzaffarnagar where he learned to make the powder. Later, he reached the city and started making the drugs. They mixed the paracetamol in the powder to double the quantity. The accused confessed to supplying the drugs to Mandsaur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab. The value of 1 kilogram of drugs is worth Rs 1 crore in the international market but they used to supply the drugs in the market for Rs 10 to 12 lakh.

The accused were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

Public protests against opening of wine store

The opening of a liquor shop at Pipliyahana Square on Sunday was opposed by the residents. Former BJP corporator Dilip Sharma has also demanded closing of the shop. The residents of the area and nearby places on Sunday protested against the opening of the shop.

Residents of the surrounding areas, including Scheme No. 140, Mangal Nagar, Brajeshwari, Anand Van, and others, waved placards during the protest. One of the residents, Nikita, said that a shop should be set up here for business purposes, but a liquor shop can destroy the atmosphere in the area and become a hotspot for miscreants and antisocial elements. Anshul, one of the residents, said there were a few schools and colleges and temples in the area nearby, so a liquor shop must not be permitted to open.

Residents have appealed to the excise commissioner, collector and public representatives to remove the shop from the square. Women and children said that they would not allow a liquor shop to be set up there under any circumstance.

Corporator Sharma also warned that this government is of the people and not of the officials. Liquor shops will not be allowed to operate at the square under any circumstance. He said that, according to the rules, there a liquor shop can be set up 200 feet away from a temple, school or college. “I’m with the residents in this movement. I’m a public representative and my job is to take the public’s word to the government. I’ve also informed the MLA about this,” said Sharma.

Minor girl molested by youth

A minor girl was allegedly molested by a youth in the Malharganj area, the police said on Sunday. The accused used to stalk her and was forcing her to marry him. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.

According to the Malharganj police, the 17-year-old victim lodged a complaint that the accused, named Mukesh, was harassing her. He stalked her to and from her home. The accused held her hand with bad intentions and pressured her to marry him. He also threatened the girl with dire consequences. The girl went back home and reported the matter to her parents. Later, she lodged a complaint with the police.

In another case, the police registered a case under various sections, including the POCSO Act, against a 41-year-old man for molesting a minor girl in the Chhatripura area on Saturday. The girl stated in her complaint that the accused stalked her when she was on her way to her coaching classes. He also touched her shoulder and asked her to meet him. When she refused to meet him, the accused pelted stones at her house. The police are looking for the accused.

Lovelorn girl ends life, leaves a suicide note

A 23-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence under the Aerodrome police station jurisdiction on Saturday night. The police have found injury marks on one of her hands. She left behind a suicide note written with her blood. In the note, she mentioned that she loved a married youth, who is a trader in the area, while the family members alleged that she was being harassed by the youth. The police said the statements of the family members were being taken down and investigations into the case were on.

Aerodrome police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the deceased had been identified as Shivani Tomar, a resident of Nagin Nagar. She was found hanging by one of her family members. Later, the police were informed.

The police have seized a blade and the suicide note from the spot. The person she loved is named Deepak. She mentioned that she was committing suicide of her own free will. “I love you Deepak. I couldn’t be yours while living,” the suicide note stated.

Her father, however, alleged that the youth was harassing her. When father had warned him, he told him that he considered Shivani a sister.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:46 PM IST