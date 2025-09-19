 Indore Crime Branch Nabbed Inter-State Drug Supplier From Nepal Border
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Crime Branch Nabbed Inter-State Drug Supplier From Nepal Border

Indore Crime Branch Nabbed Inter-State Drug Supplier From Nepal Border

Police followed lead given by another accused arrested a few days ago

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore Crime Branch Nabbed Inter-State Drug Supplier From Nepal Border | Represenatative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested an inter-state drug trafficker involved in supplying drugs through a person in the city, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused was taken into custody near Nepal border. Police said he used to buy charas at low prices in Nepal and supply it to the city.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, on September 12, the crime branch team, while checking suspects near Polo Ground bridge on MR-4 Road, intercepted Sakir Hussain, a resident of Chandan Nagar.

Read Also
Rajasthan Works On Action Plan To Accept Madhya Pradesh Tigers
article-image

|A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 2.2 kilograms of charas worth several lakhs of rupees. During questioning, Sakir revealed that he had procured the contraband from Motihari, Bihar.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 3 Men For Robbing Cement Bulker Driver At Knifepoint Near Kalamboli
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 3 Men For Robbing Cement Bulker Driver At Knifepoint Near Kalamboli
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Issues Strict Advisory To Pet Owners On Licensing, Vaccinations And Safety Rules
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Issues Strict Advisory To Pet Owners On Licensing, Vaccinations And Safety Rules
DU Polls See 39.45% Turnout; ABVP, NSUI Spar Over Malpractice, Women Candidates Make Strong Pitch
DU Polls See 39.45% Turnout; ABVP, NSUI Spar Over Malpractice, Women Candidates Make Strong Pitch
Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana
Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana

Later, a crime branch team was sent to Bihar to track down his supplier. Acting on the lead given by Sakir, the team arrested Ramu Prasad Yadav from Motihari. During preliminary questioning, Yadav admitted that he had been buying charas from Nepal and selling it to Sakir Hussain, who would sell it in Indore at higher prices.

The crime branch has stated that the accused will be produced before the court, and they will request police remand for detailed questioning. Officials said the operation is part of an ongoing campaign to curb the purchase, sale, and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Crime Branch Nabbed Inter-State Drug Supplier From Nepal Border

Indore Crime Branch Nabbed Inter-State Drug Supplier From Nepal Border

Special Action Plan Soon To Clean Kanh & Saraswati Rivers In MP's Ujjain

Special Action Plan Soon To Clean Kanh & Saraswati Rivers In MP's Ujjain

HLL & Canteen Operator Each Fined ₹10K For Poor Hygiene At Indore's MY Hospital

HLL & Canteen Operator Each Fined ₹10K For Poor Hygiene At Indore's MY Hospital

48 More Metro Coaches Reach Indore

48 More Metro Coaches Reach Indore

Indore: 6 Months On, ₹110 Crore MR-10 ISBT Remains White Elephant

Indore: 6 Months On, ₹110 Crore MR-10 ISBT Remains White Elephant