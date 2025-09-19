Indore Crime Branch Nabbed Inter-State Drug Supplier From Nepal Border | Represenatative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested an inter-state drug trafficker involved in supplying drugs through a person in the city, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused was taken into custody near Nepal border. Police said he used to buy charas at low prices in Nepal and supply it to the city.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, on September 12, the crime branch team, while checking suspects near Polo Ground bridge on MR-4 Road, intercepted Sakir Hussain, a resident of Chandan Nagar.

|A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 2.2 kilograms of charas worth several lakhs of rupees. During questioning, Sakir revealed that he had procured the contraband from Motihari, Bihar.

Later, a crime branch team was sent to Bihar to track down his supplier. Acting on the lead given by Sakir, the team arrested Ramu Prasad Yadav from Motihari. During preliminary questioning, Yadav admitted that he had been buying charas from Nepal and selling it to Sakir Hussain, who would sell it in Indore at higher prices.

The crime branch has stated that the accused will be produced before the court, and they will request police remand for detailed questioning. Officials said the operation is part of an ongoing campaign to curb the purchase, sale, and distribution of illegal narcotics.