Indore created history again, after cleanliness, it also became number one in help

Indore:

Indore is number one not only in cleanliness but also in helping, the city's organization 'Daanpatra' has once again made the name of Indore city proud.

The name of the Organization has been recorded twice in the India Book of Records. Mission 251k on the occasion of Diwali and Mission 151k on the occasion of Independence Day was kept by the organization through which about 2.51 lakh and 1.51 lakh needy families helped by delivering clothes, toys, books, ration and other essential items in a single day , for which the name of the Daanpatra organization has been recorded twice in the India Book of Records.

Team members say that it is not only for the volunteers' team but it is a matter of great pride for the entire Indore city that the name of Indore city has become number one in cleanliness as well as in help.

What is "Daanpatra" and how did it start?

"Daanpatra" is an online free platform, with the help of which unused items like clothes, toys, books, shoes, utensils, electronic items, furniture and other items are collected and delivered to needy families by making them usable. This platform was started on 10th March 2018, due to which help has been provided to approximately 15 lakh needy families by doing service work and more than 1.5 lakh Indore residents have joined this platform, more than 7 thousand volunteers have joined this platform.

Those who cooperate by giving their time ,People from Indore as well as abroad are donating goods because of the transparency of the mission. Through the app any person can donate goods sitting at home on just a phone call or by making a request in the online app .On receiving the request, the members of the group go home and collect the goods and then it is recycled and sent to the needy families.

Along with this, his photo, video is uploaded by visiting the social media pages of the app so that whoever has donated the goods can see to which needy family his goods have reached. The mission is helping both by becoming a bridge between the giver and the taker, thereby saving the unused items in the homes from throw away and helping them by reaching them to the needy families. Due to which many positive changes are coming in the society.

You can also join the "Daanpatra " by donating your unused items or becoming a volunteer.

For this you can contact the helpline number 6263362660 ,7828383066 of "Daanpatra".

