Indore: Crackdown during lockdown, more than 150 offenders booked

Indore: Even as lockdown was clamped on the city, the police were seen in a strict mode, against "offenders" who were roaming in the city without any rhyme or reason on Tuesday.

Police rounded up more than 250 persons during the lockdown in different area and they were booked under Section 188 of IPC for violating DMs order. Their vehicles details will be given to RTO to cancel their registration also.

Following the instruction of DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, police officers of the city kept hawk eye on the scene. At many places, police officials were seen talking to people and explaining them to not to come out from home for a few days. Many police officials were seen taking strict action against the anti-social elements.

A police officer was also seen to serve food to the needy people in the city. During the lockdown, cop teams from MG Road police station were deployed at various places under their jurisdiction to keep an eye on antisocial elements and to help needy people. Two cases were booked by the police.

Four auto-rickshaw drivers and a loading vehicle driver were booked by the police as they couldn’t express the reason for plying in the city during lockdown. Fifteen bike riders were also booked, and their vehicles were seized by the police also. Two bike riders were booked by Gandhi Nagar police stations staff.

Khajrana police registered case against seven auto-rickshaw drivers, three Tata Magic drivers and a car driver for roaming in the area without any convincing reason. The action against the violators was being taken till the filing of the report.

Six cases were registered at Vijay Nagar in which many people were booked for roaming the in the city while two case were registered at Dwarkapuri police station in which more than 10 people were booked and their vehicles were seized by the police.

Annapurna police seized five vehicles and registered case against them. Policemen were seen flattening wheel of the vehicles of violators also.