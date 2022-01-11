Indore: Covid spread in 77 areas, seven rural areas of the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for residents from the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases as 645 cases were found positive on Sunday. According to the records of the health department, these cases were found in 77 wards of the city and 7 rural areas in the district. Some of the areas continued as hotspots, including Vijay Nagar area, colonies and townships in the Lasudia area and the Palasia area.

About 25 cases were detected in the Vijay Nagar police station area—mainly in Scheme No. 54. Similarly, 65 cases were detected in the Lasudia police station area, mainly from Mahalaxmi Nagar, Vaibhav Nagar, Saket Nagar, Anoop Nagar and Shree Nagar areas.

Not only in the urban areas but cases were also found from the colonies located at the bypass, including Omaxe City, Cosmo City, Sampat Farms, Pragati Vihar, Bicholi Mardana and others.

A senior health officer said, “Conditions are turning from bad to worse as the spread of Covid-19 is so rapid. Most people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, but, if the cases increase at the same speed, it’ll be hard to handle in the coming days.”

Over 24 children also fall prey to disease

§ Out of the 645 cases, more than 24 children also fell prey to the disease, including a one-year-old girl, a resident of Manish Bagh Colony, a 4-year-old boy in Mahalaxmi Nagar, a 5-year-old girl in the Lasudia area and others

§ Not only children, but elderly people also fell prey to the disease, including a 74-year-old male of Lasudia, a 70-year-old male of Palasia, a 65-year-old male of Vijay Nagar and others

§ Health officials said that a large number of people of the same family is turning out positive and people must take extra care of children and the elderly

150 patients admitted to Ahilya Covid Care Centre

§ In view of the increasing number of cases, the administration has started the Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre for keeping asymptomatic patients in isolation

§ As many as 150 patients were admitted to the Covid Care Centre and the officials said the number would increase as the cases were increasing swiftly

