Bhopal: No change in line of treatment only drug dose reduced due to infection low severity

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Though there is no change in line of treatment during the third wave of Covid-19, dose of medicines has been reduced due to low severity of the infection, says doctors.

There is no change in the line of medication, said the health experts, adding, People should not be worried as the line of treatment continues to be the same and only the medicine dose has been brought down. Normally, the patients will get cured during home isolation, they just need to take the medicines as prescribed by the doctors.

According to medicos, the second Covid-19 wave was severe and so the patients were prescribed medicines as required,†but now the infection severity has reduced and so the number of medicines have also come down.

Gandhi Medical College, dean Dr Arvind Rai, confirmed that the doctors this time were prescribing fewer medicines. The drug dosage is prescribed as per the severity or load of the virus, he added.

Hamidia Hospital former medical superintendent, Dr ID Chaurasia said, that there is no change in line of medication even in the third wave but surely the medicine dosage has come down but then it depends on the severity of the infection. ìIn this current third wave, medicines like Paracetamol for bringing down fever and pain relief are being prescribed along with Althorcine for throat infection and also anti-allergic tablet levocetirizine, said Chaurasia, adding that the dose of medicine depends on severity.

A Covid-19 patient, on the condition of anonymity, said, I am in home isolation and just taking paracetamol tablets. My health is ok and I am not feeling any kind of uneasiness. I am taking all medicines as per the doctor's guidance. Other members of his family too have been diagnosed with the infection and all are undergoing treatment at home, he informed.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:50 PM IST