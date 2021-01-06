Indore: COVID-19: No reconciliation of discharged patients in bulletin after four months

Indore: While the number of COVID-19 cases have been fluctuating in the city, the number of discharged patients has become more than those testing positive on a daily basis.

Surprisingly, the health department didn’t add any discharged patients after reconciliation in the daily bulletin almost after four months.

Excusing the delay in getting details of discharged patients from hospitals, the health department had to add a number of discharged patients after reconciliation consecutively for 112 days and as many as 22314 patients were added since September 16.

The first reconciliation in discharged patients’ list was done on September 16 and 852 patients were added in the list.

When going through numbers, the tally of patients discharged and declared on the same day is 16,133 but the patients added in the list after reconciliation were 22,314 i.e. over double the number of patients discharged and declared on the same day.

“Yes, we had to add patients in the list after reconciliation as many private hospitals delay in informing about the same. Due to the delay on the hospital’s part, we have to add the numbers later,” District Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that they have been appealing to the hospitals to provide data on time.

“Many patients get discharged after compiling the data for the day’s bulletin. These patients too are updated for the next day's bulletin as reconciliation,” he said adding “as per the guidelines, patients get discharged after three days of hospitalization and later shifted for home isolation. Now, it needs extra care in calculating the discharged patients as the one discharged from hospital remains in home isolation.”

The cases of COVID-19 have been decreasing in the city for the last many days and the recovery rate is increasing. The number of positive cases on December 5 was 191 only while the recovery rate in the city reached 93.89 percent as 55916 patients were tested positive and 55497 were discharged, so far.