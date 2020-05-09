Indore: Coronavirus patients can now talk to kin over phone

Besides treating Covid-19 hit patients with care, the authorities have also shown their humane side. Taking a step ahead to provide better environment to patients, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has arranged for phone call facilities for patients.

As the patients are in isolation and neither family members nor patients were allowed to meet each other in fear of infection of the highly contagious disease, MGM Medical College administration has given dedicated mobile phones to the doctors on each floor so that any family member of the patient can call on it to talk to each other.

“We understand the condition of the families and also the patients for being in isolation. Not talking to the family members can lead to depression due to which we arranged the phone call facility,” HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey said.

He added that they have provided the numbers of the patients’ family members so that they can talk to the patients and motivate them to remain mentally positive.

“It is a two-way communication as patients can also talk to the family members when they feel lonely. This keeps the patients motivated and also helps them in recovering early as it gives them enormous mental strength,” Dr Pandey said.

Patient misbehaved with docs at MTH

While the doctors are trying to provide better facilities and home-like environment to the patients admitted in MTH, instead of being grateful to their service, some of the patients are misbehaving with the doctors and staff there.

A similar case of misbehavior with the doctors and staff had come to light on Friday when a patient threatened the duty doctors to spit on them. He also damaged the RO Water system and bottles in the hospital after which staff lodged a written complaint with the officials.

“Yes, a patient misbehaved with the doctors and staff in MTH. We informed the officials and also asked the security guards to be extra vigil over the same. We will take appropriate action in the matter,” Dr Pandey added.