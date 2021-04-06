Indore: Corona ​positivity ​rate in city is​ ​higher than WHO prescribed ​limit​

Indore
The alarming Covid situation in the city can be gauged from the fact that while the World Health Organisation says that any positivity rate above 5 per cent is alarming, in the city it is around 15 per cent, said additional chief secretary health Mohammad Suleman on Tuesday.
The city also has the dubious record of having the highest - 24 per cent of all corona positive cases in the state. Bhopal comes in at number two, followed by Jabalpur. In light is these figures it is expected that some strict measures would be taken shortly, said health department officials.
ACS health, Suleman said this while making a presentation during a video-conferencing of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with media persons.
Suleman informed that the peak of the Corona outbreak was on September 19 last year and lowest rate was on February 15 this year. Currently, the positivity rate in the city is 15%, which
is much above the rate prescribed by WHO. Suleman said that 41% of the positive patients are being treated through home isolation.
‘The number of positive patients is increasing exponentially. He called upon media to assist in creating awareness among the people. Tomorrow (on Wednesday) I will take some decisions. However, I am not in favour of a long lockdown as it stops economic activities. The lockdown may be for one more day besides Sundays. Also, for private hospitals, we will fix the charges they can levy for corona treatment ,’ said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)