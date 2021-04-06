Indore

​The alarming Covid situation in the city can be gauged from the fact that while the World Health Organisation says that any positivity rate above 5 per cent is alarming, in the city it is around 15 per cent, said ​additional chief secretary health Mohammad Suleman on Tuesday.

​​​The city also has the dubious record of having the highest - 24 per cent of all corona positive cases in the state. Bhopal comes in at number two, followed by Jabalpur.​ ​In light is ​these figure​s​ it is expected that some strict measures would be taken shortly​, said health department officials.​

​ACS health, Suleman said this while making a presentation during a video-conferencing of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with media persons.​

​Suleman informed that the peak of the Corona outbreak was on​ September 19​ ​last year and ​lowest rate was on ​February 15 this year​. ​Currently​, ​the positivity rate in the city is 15%, which

is much above the rate prescribed by WHO. Suleman said that 41%​ of the positive patients are being treated ​through home isolation.​

‘The number of positive patients ​is increasing exponentially. He​ called upon media to assist in creating awareness among the people.​ Tomorrow (on Wednesday) I will take some decisions. However​, ​I am not​ in favour of ​a ​long lockdown as it stops economic activities. The​ ​lockdown may ​be for ​one more day besides Sunday​s​. Also​, for private hospitals, we will fix the ​charges they can levy for corona treatment ​,’ said Chief Minister Shivraj​ ​Singh Chouhan​.​