e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Cops told about importance & utility of scientific evidence, fingerprints

Indore: Cops told about importance & utility of scientific evidence, fingerprints

Training was also given regarding the correct way and precautions to be taken while taking fingerprints

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A training workshop was organised on the importance and utility of scientific evidence and fingerprints for police personnel who take fingerprints of criminals in police stations and forensic science students of Holkar Science College in the presence of DCP (Zone-4) RK Singh in the new Police Control Room on Monday.

During this workshop, DSP (fingerprint branch) Avnesh Budholiya, inspector Kiran Sharma, inspector Anil Patidar and SI Beena Dubey explained the importance of forensic evidence and fingerprints during crime investigation to police officers and college students attending the programme. Using this, the officers can trace the crime easily, they said. 

Training was also given regarding the correct way and precautions to be taken while taking fingerprints. The workshop was held in two sessions. In the first session, the policemen, who look after court work for their police stations, were present while in another session, the policemen, who take fingerprints of the criminals in the police station, and the college students, were present.

Read Also
Indore: Special heritage walk to train volunteers for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investor...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals