Indore: Cops told about importance & utility of scientific evidence, fingerprints

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A training workshop was organised on the importance and utility of scientific evidence and fingerprints for police personnel who take fingerprints of criminals in police stations and forensic science students of Holkar Science College in the presence of DCP (Zone-4) RK Singh in the new Police Control Room on Monday.

During this workshop, DSP (fingerprint branch) Avnesh Budholiya, inspector Kiran Sharma, inspector Anil Patidar and SI Beena Dubey explained the importance of forensic evidence and fingerprints during crime investigation to police officers and college students attending the programme. Using this, the officers can trace the crime easily, they said.

Training was also given regarding the correct way and precautions to be taken while taking fingerprints. The workshop was held in two sessions. In the first session, the policemen, who look after court work for their police stations, were present while in another session, the policemen, who take fingerprints of the criminals in the police station, and the college students, were present.