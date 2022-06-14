Indore: Cops go out of their way to reunite elderly couple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once again showing their gentler side, Sanyogitaganj police station staff managed to reunite an elderly couple, who had got separated at the MY Hospital on Monday.

The police station in-charge Tehjeeb Kaji said that Chunnilal and Bhagwati came to MY Hospital for treatment from Khandwa. Both are around 65 years old.

“After entering the hospital premises, Chunnilal made Bhagwati sit at a place and went to gather more information. They had come to the hospital for Bhagwati's treatment. When Chunnilal did not return for a long time, Bhagwati got restless and went looking for Chunnilal. Not knowing where to go, she wandered around the hospital premises and then came outside the hospital," said Kaji.

The police team that was on patrol in the area found Bhagwati roaming. They brought her to the police station and asked her about her problem and she narrated the entire incident.The police also gave her a meal as she was very tired and hungry.

"Based on the information provided by Bhagwati, a police team went looking for Chunnilal. They activated their sources and circulated the image of Chunnilal. Soon we found him in the Musakhedi area." said Kaji, adding that when Chunnilal did not find Bhagwati where he had left her, he too went out looking for her.

When the couple reunited Bhagwati hugged Chunnilal tightly and started crying. The video of the couple received love over the internet and people appreciated the couple.

