Indore: Cops dress up as labourers to nab murder suspect

Indore: Police had to use all their ingenuity to nab a 27-year-old murder suspect who was threatening to jump from the top of a two-storied building in Omaxe City township on Thursday afternoon.

Lasudiya police in charge inspector Santosh Dudhi said a team from Vidisha police informed that a murder suspect, identified as Deshraj, was hiding at his mother’s house in Omaxe City township.

A team from Lasudiya police accompanied the Vidisha team and went to Omaxe City township to nab the suspect. As luck would have it, Deshraj was outside and spotted the police team coming. Realising that they had come to get him, he climbed atop the water tank on the second floor of the building and refused to get down. He threatened that he would jump if anyone tried to take him by force.

Inspector Dudhi said, “We realized that the suspect might jump and hurt himself if we used force. We tried to persuade him for over an hour but failed. Then we pretended to leave the place. However, two constables from Lasudiya, Neeraj Tomar and Naresh dressed up as labourers kept watch. The suspect stayed up for two to three hours and then came down thinking that everybody had left. Tomar and Naresh who were nearby nabbed him and brought him to the police station and handed him to the Vidisha police team.

The police team from Vidisha said that a murder had taken place in a village in Vidisha a couple of days back and Deshraj’s name had come up as one of the suspects in the case. They came to know that he was hiding at his mother’s house in Omaxe City.